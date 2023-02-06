University of Nebraska President names UNL chancellor search advisory committee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -University of Nebraska President Ted Carter announced on Monday that he has appointed a 16-member committee of students, faculty, staff, alumni and community members to help guide the search for the next chancellor of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The search committee will be chaired by Tiffany Heng-Moss, dean of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. Other members are:

Jason Ball, president, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

Mike Cassling, chairman and CEO, CQuence Health Group.

Lawrence Chatters, executive associate athletic director for strategic initiatives, Husker Athletics.

Jacob Drake, UNL student body president/student regent and a senior political science major.

Megan Elliott, Johnny Carson Endowed Director in Emerging Media Arts, UNL.

Alex Fernando, assistant director of recruitment for UNL’s College of Journalism and Mass Communications.

Venn Jemkur, executive vice president of UNL’s Graduate Student Assembly and a graduate student in appeal design.

Kelli Kopocis, UNL Faculty Senate president-elect and an assistant professor of practice in the Durham School of Architectural Engineering and Construction.

Lisa Lunz, president, Agriculture Builders of Nebraska.

Mark McHargue, president, Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Debbie Minter, UNL Faculty Senate president and an associate professor in the Department of English.

Marilyn Moore, board president, Nebraska Alumni Association.

Moises Padilla, director of UNL’s Nebraska College Preparatory Academy.

Don Voelte, board chair, University of Nebraska Foundation.

Catherine Wilson, associate professor in the Nebraska College of Law.

Carter thanked all members of the university community who submitted nominations for the committee.

“I’m excited to bring together this broad group of Nebraskans who care deeply about the next chapter for our flagship university,” he said. “They will play a crucial role in our search for the right person to lead UNL forward. We thank them in advance for the commitment, input and leadership they will bring to this important process.”

Among other duties, members of the search advisory committee will help gather and provide stakeholder input on the qualities the next chancellor should possess and key opportunities and challenges facing the University. The committee also will work with AGB Search, the firm hired by Carter to assist with the chancellor search, to develop a position profile, identify potential candidates and review applications.

All members of the University and broader communities are invited to attend a series of listening sessions this week to provide input on the chancellor search. Listening sessions begin Tuesday and include both in-person sessions on the UNL’s City and East campuses as well as Zoom sessions.

