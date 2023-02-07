Allred named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Nebraska's Silas Allred claimed his first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of his career,...
Nebraska's Silas Allred claimed his first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of his career, when the conference announced its award winners on Tuesday afternoon.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Silas Allred claimed his first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of his career, when the conference announced its award winners on Tuesday afternoon.

The Anderson, Ind., native recorded two pins this past weekend. On Friday against #21 Illinois, he helped secure the Husker victory with a third-period pin over #10 Zac Braunagel. On Sunday, Allred faced Purdue’s Hayden Copass where he tallied his second pin of the weekend with the first-period fall.

Allred, who is currently the tenth ranked wrestler in the nation, has a 19-5 overall record and a 9-3 dual record this season.

This is the second weekly honor this year for the Huskers, as Liam Cronin garnered the award last month.

NU is back in action against Ohio State in Columbus on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Stock photo of ambulance
‘Incredible teamwork’: First responders rescue man from icy pond in Otoe County
An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity

Latest News

Nebraska gymnastics claims three event titles in loss to Iowa
Huskers claim three event titles against Iowa
Grand Island takes home second straight bowling state title
Grand Island takes home Class A bowling title
Grand Island wins Class A state bowling championship
Grand Island wins Class A bowling state championship
Nebraska women's gymnastics falls to Iowa
Nebraska women's gymnastics falls to Iowa