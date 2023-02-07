Allred named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska’s Silas Allred claimed his first Big Ten Wrestler of the Week honor of his career, when the conference announced its award winners on Tuesday afternoon.

The Anderson, Ind., native recorded two pins this past weekend. On Friday against #21 Illinois, he helped secure the Husker victory with a third-period pin over #10 Zac Braunagel. On Sunday, Allred faced Purdue’s Hayden Copass where he tallied his second pin of the weekend with the first-period fall.

Allred, who is currently the tenth ranked wrestler in the nation, has a 19-5 overall record and a 9-3 dual record this season.

This is the second weekly honor this year for the Huskers, as Liam Cronin garnered the award last month.

NU is back in action against Ohio State in Columbus on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. CT.

