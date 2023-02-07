Grand Island takes home Class A bowling title

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Grand Island continued it’s success on the lanes by winning its second straight Boys Class A bowling state championship. The Islanders defeated Fremont, 3-2, in the finals on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

The Islanders won the fifth game 213-142 over the sixth-seeded Tigers.

The NSAA State Bowling Championships continue Tuesday wit the Class B competition, while the Individual Championships are on Wednesday.

