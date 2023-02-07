Huskers claim three event titles against Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team claimed three event titles against Iowa Monday night.

Kinsey Davis claimed the vault title with a 9.850, Emma Spence finished in first on uneven bars with a 9.825 while Sophia McClelland notched a 9.925 on balance beam for the event title. Despite claiming three event titles, the Huskers fell to Iowa, 195.300-196.475.

Rotation One:

The Huskers started the night on vault, earning a team score of 48.950. Kinsey Davis led the Big Red with a 9.850 followed by Emma Spence with a 9.825. Katie Kuenemann and Martina Comin each notched a 9.775 while Ayzhia Hall added a 9.725. Sophia McClelland rounded out the rotation with a 9.600. The Hawkeyes competed on uneven bars for rotation one, tallying a 48.825. Ella Castellanos and Adeline Kenlin led Iowa with a 9.800.

Rotation Two:

Nebraska moved to uneven bars for rotation two, notching a team score of 48.325. Spence led NU with a 9.825 and claimed the event title while Clara Colombo tallied a 9.750. McClelland and Genesis Gibson each earned a 9.600 while Emma Simpton earned a 9.550. Davis finished the rotation with a 9.225. Karina Munoz and JerQuavia Henderson both led Iowa, each notching a 9.850 on vault during rotation two to earn a share of the event title with Davis. Iowa finished with a 49.125.

Rotation Three:

McClelland led the Huskers in rotation three, notching a career-best 9.925 on balance beam. Simpton followed with her personal-best score of 9.875. Colombo earned a 9.800 while Allie Gard finished with a 9.750. Hall added a 9.650 while Spence earned a 9.475. NU finished the rotation with a team score of 49.000. Henderson led the Hawkeyes on floor, earning a 9.925. Iowa finished with a 49.225 during rotation three.

Rotation Four:

Spence led NU in the final rotation with a 9.900 on floor as the Huskers finished with a team score of 49.025. McClelland followed with a 9.850 while Kylie Piringer notched a 9.800. Halle Rourketallied a 9.750 and Kuenemann finished with a 9.725. Gard rounded out the rotation with a 9.550. Adeline Kenlin and Karina Munoz both tallied a 9.925, helping the Hawkeyes to a team score of 49.300 on balance beam. Iowa claimed the meet victory with a score of 196.475 while Nebraska finished with a 195.300. All-AroundMunoz claimed the all-around title with a 39.350. Spence finished in second with a 39.025 while McClelland finished in third with a 38.975.

Up Next The Huskers head to University Park to take on Penn State this Friday, Feb. 10. The meet is set to start at 5 p.m. (CT) and will stream live on BTN+ (subscription required).

