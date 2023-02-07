Huskers claim three event titles against Iowa

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska women’s gymnastics team claimed three event titles against Iowa Monday night.

Kinsey Davis claimed the vault title with a 9.850, Emma Spence finished in first on uneven bars with a 9.825 while Sophia McClelland notched a 9.925 on balance beam for the event title. Despite claiming three event titles, the Huskers fell to Iowa, 195.300-196.475. 

Rotation One:

The Huskers started the night on vault, earning a team score of 48.950. Kinsey Davis led the Big Red with a 9.850 followed by Emma Spence with a 9.825. Katie Kuenemann and Martina Comin each notched a 9.775 while Ayzhia Hall added a 9.725. Sophia McClelland rounded out the rotation with a 9.600. The Hawkeyes competed on uneven bars for rotation one, tallying a 48.825. Ella Castellanos and Adeline Kenlin led Iowa with a 9.800. 

Rotation Two:

Nebraska moved to uneven bars for rotation two, notching a team score of 48.325. Spence led NU with a 9.825 and claimed the event title while Clara Colombo tallied a 9.750. McClelland and Genesis Gibson each earned a 9.600 while Emma Simpton earned a 9.550. Davis finished the rotation with a 9.225. Karina Munoz and JerQuavia Henderson both led Iowa, each notching a 9.850 on vault during rotation two to earn a share of the event title with Davis. Iowa finished with a 49.125. 

Rotation Three:

McClelland led the Huskers in rotation three, notching a career-best 9.925 on balance beam. Simpton followed with her personal-best score of 9.875. Colombo earned a 9.800 while Allie Gard finished with a 9.750. Hall added a 9.650 while Spence earned a 9.475. NU finished the rotation with a team score of 49.000. Henderson led the Hawkeyes on floor, earning a 9.925. Iowa finished with a 49.225 during rotation three. 

Rotation Four:

Spence led NU in the final rotation with a 9.900 on floor as the Huskers finished with a team score of 49.025. McClelland followed with a 9.850 while Kylie Piringer notched a 9.800. Halle Rourketallied a 9.750 and Kuenemann finished with a 9.725. Gard rounded out the rotation with a 9.550. Adeline Kenlin and Karina Munoz both tallied a 9.925, helping the Hawkeyes to a team score of 49.300 on balance beam. Iowa claimed the meet victory with a score of 196.475 while Nebraska finished with a 195.300. All-AroundMunoz claimed the all-around title with a 39.350. Spence finished in second with a 39.025 while McClelland finished in third with a 38.975. 

Up Next The Huskers head to University Park to take on Penn State this Friday, Feb. 10. The meet is set to start at 5 p.m. (CT) and will stream live on BTN+ (subscription required).

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport.
Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport
The intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction on Monday and...
84th Street and Saltillo Road intersection to close for Lincoln South Beltway

Latest News

Grand Island takes home second straight bowling state title
Grand Island takes home Class A bowling title
Grand Island wins Class A state bowling championship
Grand Island wins Class A bowling state championship
Nebraska women's gymnastics falls to Iowa
Nebraska women's gymnastics falls to Iowa
Bourne and Haiby at Northwestern
Huskers outlast Wildcats for Big Ten road win, 78-66