LPD: 3 stolen trucks recovered; all unlocked with keys inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered three stolen trucks in south Lincoln.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to a home on West Via Tesoro Drive, just west of S Folsom Street, on a report of an auto theft. According to LPD, a man described waking up to the sound of his 2006 Chevy Silverado starting and leaving his driveway.

Police said the man explained that he used another car and followed his truck to an area of 32nd Street and Pine Lake Road where he lost sight of it.

Arriving officers claim they saw the stolen truck speeding behind an additional truck.

LPD said the second truck was determined to be a stolen 2016 F150, taken in July from a home off Southview Circle in south Lincoln.

Police said the man returned to his neighborhood and contacted police after seeing the 2016 F150 parked on the street.

According to police, an additional pickup was seen stopped in the street near the 2016 F150, where the person inside was seen running from the truck toward homes and parked vehicles.

Officers arrived in the area and determined the third truck was a 2017 GMC Sierra, later determined to have been stolen from a home off Verano Drive, which is off Via Tesoro Drive.

LPD said when the responding officer tried making contact with the driver in the truck, it accelerated forward but then slowed. Police claim that a person who was with the truck started running towards it from a nearby front yard, then tried jumping in the bed of the truck.

LPD said thee truck has a bed cover accessory, which the person climbed onto and when the truck accelerated, it caused the person to roll off the cover and fall on the street. That person was taken into custody by officers and identified as 19-year-old Jesse Mora-Tapia.

While searching Mora-Tapia, LPD claims they found the keys to the stolen 2006 Chevy Silverado.

Mora-Tapia was taken to jail where he’s facing the following charges: theft by receiving, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and criminal trespass.

According to LPD, each of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

