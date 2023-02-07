LPD: 3 stolen trucks recovered; all unlocked with keys inside

19-year-old Jesse A Mora-Tapia
19-year-old Jesse A Mora-Tapia(LPD)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered three stolen trucks in south Lincoln.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to a home on West Via Tesoro Drive, just west of S Folsom Street, on a report of an auto theft. According to LPD, a man described waking up to the sound of his 2006 Chevy Silverado starting and leaving his driveway.

Police said the man explained that he used another car and followed his truck to an area of 32nd Street and Pine Lake Road where he lost sight of it.

Arriving officers claim they saw the stolen truck speeding behind an additional truck.

LPD said the second truck was determined to be a stolen 2016 F150, taken in July from a home off Southview Circle in south Lincoln.

Police said the man returned to his neighborhood and contacted police after seeing the 2016 F150 parked on the street.

According to police, an additional pickup was seen stopped in the street near the 2016 F150, where the person inside was seen running from the truck toward homes and parked vehicles.

Officers arrived in the area and determined the third truck was a 2017 GMC Sierra, later determined to have been stolen from a home off Verano Drive, which is off Via Tesoro Drive.

LPD said when the responding officer tried making contact with the driver in the truck, it accelerated forward but then slowed. Police claim that a person who was with the truck started running towards it from a nearby front yard, then tried jumping in the bed of the truck.

LPD said thee truck has a bed cover accessory, which the person climbed onto and when the truck accelerated, it caused the person to roll off the cover and fall on the street. That person was taken into custody by officers and identified as 19-year-old Jesse Mora-Tapia.

While searching Mora-Tapia, LPD claims they found the keys to the stolen 2006 Chevy Silverado.

Mora-Tapia was taken to jail where he’s facing the following charges: theft by receiving, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and criminal trespass.

According to LPD, each of the stolen vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Stock photo of ambulance
‘Incredible teamwork’: First responders rescue man from icy pond in Otoe County
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Tuesday is Safer Internet Day 2023. The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit is encouraging...
Nebraska State Patrol encourages tech vigilance on Safer Internet Day
Protesters returned Monday to the site of a planned housing development at the edge of...
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
Above average temperatures continue Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Above average temperatures live on
UNL chancellor search
Listening sessions begin today in the UNL chancellor search