Missing Lincoln inmate turns self in

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing from a low-security facility in Lincoln has returned, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced.

George Piper, 54, was missing from the center last week after allegedly not returning from his job in the community.

According to Correctional Services, the Lincoln Community Corrections Center is a lower custody level and lets inmates go to work, school, and church without direct supervision.

Authorities announces Tuesday that Piper turned himself in and was transported to the Reception and Treatment Center.

Piper was sentenced on Oct. 27, 1997, to 35-52 years in prison on charges out of Red Willow and Frontier Counties including first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault, burglary, and escape. Piper has a tentative release date of Nov. 19, 2023.

