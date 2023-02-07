Multi-County Pursuit on I-80 Leads to Arrest Monday

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Wisconsin man following a pursuit that started in Dawson County on Interstate 80 Monday.

According to NSP, a trooper observed an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on I-80 near Lexington, at mile marker 232 at around 9:30 a.m. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the Honda accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Honda reached speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour as it continued westbound. The Honda also passed other vehicles on the shoulder multiple times. Near mile marker 261, the driver voluntarily brought the vehicle to a stop in the median. Troopers then took the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, 44-year-old Marvin Adams of Appleton, Wisconsin, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, and no operator’s license. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

