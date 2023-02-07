Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park

Protesters returned Monday to the site of a planned housing development at the edge of...
Protesters returned Monday to the site of a planned housing development at the edge of Lincoln’s Wilderness Park(Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Native American activists were arrested after protesting at the site of a housing development planned near Wilderness Park across the road from a location for sweat lodge ceremonies.

Lincoln Police were called to the site after activists blocked equipment that began removing trees from the site Monday morning. About a dozen protesters were there Monday erecting a new tipi and protest camp early in the morning.

So far, three arrests have been made. One person was arrested on Monday and two people were arrested Tuesday. All three face misdemeanor trespassing charges.

“Everyone is being cooperative and peaceful,” LPD Chief Ewins said. “We’re there just to be sure that everyone’s safety is at hand because they’re using very large equipment so we have to make sure that they don’t get themselves hurt,” Ewins said.

Officials with Manzitto Construction maintain they have followed all city rules in gaining an OK and have made concessions to create a buffer between the housing and the sweat lodge site.

The Nebraska Examiner contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Stock photo of ambulance
‘Incredible teamwork’: First responders rescue man from icy pond in Otoe County
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Above average temperatures continue Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Above average temperatures live on
UNL chancellor search
Listening sessions begin today in the UNL chancellor search
Housing site protest Lincoln
Protest resumes at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!