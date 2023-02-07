Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Native American activists were arrested after protesting at the site of a housing development planned near Wilderness Park across the road from a location for sweat lodge ceremonies.

Lincoln Police were called to the site after activists blocked equipment that began removing trees from the site Monday morning. About a dozen protesters were there Monday erecting a new tipi and protest camp early in the morning.

So far, three arrests have been made. One person was arrested on Monday and two people were arrested Tuesday. All three face misdemeanor trespassing charges.

“Everyone is being cooperative and peaceful,” LPD Chief Ewins said. “We’re there just to be sure that everyone’s safety is at hand because they’re using very large equipment so we have to make sure that they don’t get themselves hurt,” Ewins said.

Officials with Manzitto Construction maintain they have followed all city rules in gaining an OK and have made concessions to create a buffer between the housing and the sweat lodge site.

The Nebraska Examiner contributed to this article.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.