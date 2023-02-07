Portion of Adams Street to close for tree removal

Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Adams Street between, North 54th and North 56th Streets, will be closed for tree removal from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

StarTran Route 49-University Place will be detoured during this work. Access to homes in the area will be maintained during the work.

The recommended detour is North 48th Street to Fremont Street to North 56th Street.

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

For more information on StarTran routes and detours, visit transit.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-476-1234.

For more information on this work, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

