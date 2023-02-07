Wednesday Forecast: More mild weather for Wednesday; cooler and breezy conditions loom later this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More mild weather is on tap for the day on Wednesday as the forecast is headlined by more above average temperatures through most of the next week. The exception to that will be Thursday and Friday as colder and windy conditions are expected across the area with the chance for some light rain or snow.

Look for mostly clear and quiet conditions into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with winds gradually turning to the west and southwest towards sunrise on Wednesday morning. Some areas of patchy dense fog can’t be ruled out with all the melting snow we’ve seen over the past few days. Look for sunny to mostly sunny skies through most of Wednesday with dry conditions across the state. Our next system looks to arrive into the area by late Wednesday. Look for clouds to move back into the area by late Wednesday with the possibility of some widely scattered rain or snow showers. We’ll feel the full effects of the system into the day on Thursday as we’ll see colder and breezy weather across the state.

With mostly clear and quiet conditions tonight, we’ll see low temperatures fall back to seasonal to above average levels across the state. Look for lows to range from the mid teens to mid 20s from west to east across the state.

More mild weather is then on tap for Wednesday as temperatures across the state will climb back above average with highs ranging from the upper 30s for those areas with snow still on the ground, to the low 50s for south central and southeastern Nebraska.

The extended forecast then trends cooler for Thursday and Friday with wind and some light rain or snow possible for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska. Just in time for the weekend though, temperatures are forecast to warm back to around 50° with the mild weather continuing into next week. Keep an eye on early next week as long range models have another system passing through the region, potentially bringing mainly rain to the area through early next week.

