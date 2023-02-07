Youth Sports Complex closer to breaking ground as it awaits final vote from council

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new baseball and softball complex is close to possibly clearing another hurdle.

Monday, the Lincoln City Council held a public hearing about the lease for the property and ARPA funds from the city and county that would pay for a portion of the project. Private dollars are also providing a big chunk of the dollars needed as well.

The much-anticipated Lincoln Youth Complex sports fields will be located at N. 1st and Cornhusker Highway. The city owns the land that would house the complex, previously using the space as a landfill.

It’s the last pillar in the ‘Vision 2015′ initiative, a plan that dates back to 2005. The same initiative brought Pinnacle Bank Arena, Nebraska Innovation Campus, and the Breslow Ice Center to the capital city.

“This is just kind of bringing it full circle,” said Brad Korell, president of the Lincoln Youth Complex.

Korell said the complex was put on hold for several years to get PBA and other projects up and running but it was resurrected in 2016.

Now, Korrell is waiting on the city council to approve leasing the land for 35 years, so they can get started on construction for the $27 million project which will include eight turf fields.

“Two of those fields will house Nebraska Wesleyan softball and baseball programs during their season,” Korell said. “And then the rest of the year will be available for youth sports activities. We want to compete for tournaments, to bring tournaments to Lincoln to play in this complex.”

Youth baseball teams said bringing more tournaments with the help of the complex will benefit the kids as much as the city.

“This would open up huge avenues not only to bring teams in but also to bring revenue into our hospitality and retail service,” said Landon Larson who runs Prodigy Baseball. “And we see that all the time. As we have grown in prodigy baseball, a lot of our teams have to go out-of-state in order to find these nice complexes.”

The city council is expected to vote on leasing the land to the complex next week.

