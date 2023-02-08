Buying buffalo in Burchard

Pure Nebraska
By Jon Vanderford
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A southeast Nebraska couple has renovated an 1890′s era building, and now visitors can purchase buffalo there or rent the building out for an old-time party.

We caught up with the owners of Tegtmeier Buffalo to learn more. Jim Tegtmeier renovated the building where his buffalo meat is sold. “It turned into a retirement project I guess,” Tegtmeier said. “We moved this building that was just south of the bank in town, and brought it to this location. I needed a place to store my meat, so we built a basement and moved the building here. This building has a long history in the town. It was a creamery, a hardware store, it had harnesses hanging in here when I bought it. It was a doctor’s office at one time.”

“We have some chairs in here from the Humboldt opera house,” Michele Tegtmeier said. “We had a local fellow make our counters using old floorboards.” Jim Tegtmeier has his buffalo herd right across from Burchard Lake. “We started about 27 years ago with six heifer calves and a bull and the business has just grown,” Tegtmeier said. “We just do grass-fed buffalo, that is the whole business.”

If someone wants to buy some buffalo when traveling through Burchard, all you have to do is call the number on the side of the building. “We also rent this building out for gatherings,” Michele Tegtmeier said. “I should mention those buffalo we got originally came from Valentine. We drove up there in a snowstorm to get them. It’s fun to say these buffalo are from Nebraska.”

The Tegtmeiers encourage you to taste buffalo sometime, and perhaps getting a few cuts of meat in Burchard might be a good place to start.

