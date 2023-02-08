Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles...
The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.(Honda)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera displays that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018-2020 Fit hatchbacks and 2019-2022 HR-V SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda said it’s aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Protesters returned Monday to the site of a planned housing development at the edge of...
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
19-year-old Jesse A Mora-Tapia
19-year-old arrested after truck theft in southwest Lincoln
From farm boy to the Super Bowl, Jurgens life before NFL success
From the farm to football’s biggest stage: Pickrell’s Jurgens represents rural Nebraska at Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
U.S education secretary visits Omaha
Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving,...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an...
Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say
Gunshots damage home, vehicles in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood
Lincoln Police investigating burglary at Dunkin’