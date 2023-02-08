HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues. Feb. 7)

HS Basketball Scores & Highlights from Tuesday, February 7
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights from Tuesday, February 7(koln)
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, February 7.

Boys Prep Basketball

Alma 47, Northern Valley, Kan. 44

Ansley-Litchfield 67, Arcadia-Loup City 38

Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 57

Blair 44, Elkhorn 43

Cambridge 52, Arapahoe 37

Cozad 65, Sandhills Valley 41

Cross County 64, East Butler 27

Douglas County West 77, Conestoga 62

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, CWC 30

Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 49

Fort Calhoun 54, Nebraska City 43

Gordon/Rushville 69, Mitchell 42

Gretna 62, Papillion-LaVista 46

Holdrege 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 52

Lawrence-Nelson 63, Harvard 23

Lincoln East 66, Omaha Westside 50

Maywood-Hayes Center 77, South Platte 37

McCool Junction 62, Exeter/Milligan 32

Millard South 92, Buena Vista 12

Omaha Concordia 58, Elkhorn Mount Michael 37

Omaha Roncalli 57, Bennington 55

Papillion-LaVista South 60, Lincoln High 52

Parkview Christian 73, Archbishop Bergan 57

Pierce 49, Clarkson/Leigh 25

Potter-Dix 64, Peetz, Colo. 32

Seward 62, Fairbury 38

South Sioux City 71, Ralston 49

Southern 66, Lewiston 47

St. Paul 45, Ravenna 24

Stanton 55, Winside 37

Tri County 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 17

Tri County Northeast 46, Cornerstone Christian 40

Girls Prep Basketball

Ainsworth 69, Stuart 41

Alma 67, Northern Valley, Kan. 39

Ansley-Litchfield 3, Arcadia-Loup City 0

Arlington 62, Plattsmouth 37

Auburn 53, Syracuse 45

Bayard 54, Perkins County 37

Bellevue East 65, Omaha Marian 34

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 57, South Sioux City 25

Blair 44, Elkhorn 43

Bloomfield 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42

Blue Hill 48, Bertrand 43

Broken Bow 58, Ord 40

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Meridian 27

Cambridge 0, Arapahoe 0

Centura 53, Boone Central 40

Chase County 54, Hitchcock County 23

Clarkson/Leigh 37, Pierce 34

Columbus Scotus 44, Columbus Lakeview 32

Cornerstone Christian 39, Tri County Northeast 36

Cozad 44, Sandhills Valley 34

Crawford 68, Banner County 24

Cross County 0, East Butler 0

Deshler 0, Giltner 0

Diller-Odell 51, Falls City 46

Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Holdrege 28

Dorchester 49, Hampton 28

Elgin Public/Pope John 65, CWC 26

Elkhorn Valley 53, Central Valley 14

Elm Creek 67, Hi-Line 42

Elmwood-Murdock 0, Johnson County Central 0

Fort Calhoun 42, Nebraska City 24

Fullerton 81, St. Edward 23

Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 34

Gretna 48, Papillion-LaVista 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Homer 44

Hartington-Newcastle 0, Wausa 0

Hershey 76, Paxton 36

Howells/Dodge 45, Twin River 33

Humphrey St. Francis 56, Aquinas 30

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0, Crofton 0

Hyannis 34, Garden County 33

Kearney Catholic 31, Aurora 24

Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 24

Lawrence-Nelson 43, Harvard 19

Lewiston 61, Southern 25

Lincoln Christian 60, Weeping Water 23

Lincoln East 48, Omaha Westside 36

Lincoln High 64, Papillion-LaVista South 31

Louisville 55, Raymond Central 53

Lutheran High Northeast 50, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28

Maywood-Hayes Center 54, South Platte 37

McCool Junction 65, Exeter/Milligan 31

Millard West 45, Fremont 21

Morrill 37, Hemingford 30

Niobrara-Verdigre 49, West Holt 41

North Bend Central 58, Tekamah-Herman 25

O’Neill 48, Plainview 37

Oakland-Craig 58, Archbishop Bergan 43

Ogallala 45, Gothenburg 39

Omaha Gross Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 58

Omaha Nation 70, Walthill 44

Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Norris 41

Osceola 33, High Plains Community 26

Pender 63, Guardian Angels 60

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 46, Kimball 34

Ravenna 38, St. Paul 29

Red Cloud 0, Kenesaw 0

Seward 50, Fairbury 19

Shelton 58, Silver Lake 18

Southern Valley 62, Gibbon 27

Southwest 58, Wallace 36

St. Mary’s 49, Boyd County 29

Stanton 58, Winside 29

Sterling 47, Freeman 44

Sutton 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19

Tri County 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Twin Loup 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70

Wahoo 53, Malcolm 51

Waverly 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35

West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 17

Westview 71, Omaha Northwest 50

Wilcox-Hildreth 46, Overton 33

Yutan 49, Bishop Neumann 43

