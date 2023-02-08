HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues. Feb. 7)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball scores and highlights from Tuesday, February 7.
Boys Prep Basketball
Alma 47, Northern Valley, Kan. 44
Ansley-Litchfield 67, Arcadia-Loup City 38
Ashland-Greenwood 74, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30
Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 57
Blair 44, Elkhorn 43
Cambridge 52, Arapahoe 37
Cozad 65, Sandhills Valley 41
Cross County 64, East Butler 27
Douglas County West 77, Conestoga 62
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, CWC 30
Fillmore Central 52, Sandy Creek 49
Fort Calhoun 54, Nebraska City 43
Gordon/Rushville 69, Mitchell 42
Gretna 62, Papillion-LaVista 46
Holdrege 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 52
Lawrence-Nelson 63, Harvard 23
Lincoln East 66, Omaha Westside 50
Maywood-Hayes Center 77, South Platte 37
McCool Junction 62, Exeter/Milligan 32
Millard South 92, Buena Vista 12
Omaha Concordia 58, Elkhorn Mount Michael 37
Omaha Roncalli 57, Bennington 55
Papillion-LaVista South 60, Lincoln High 52
Parkview Christian 73, Archbishop Bergan 57
Pierce 49, Clarkson/Leigh 25
Potter-Dix 64, Peetz, Colo. 32
Seward 62, Fairbury 38
South Sioux City 71, Ralston 49
Southern 66, Lewiston 47
St. Paul 45, Ravenna 24
Stanton 55, Winside 37
Tri County 60, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 17
Tri County Northeast 46, Cornerstone Christian 40
Girls Prep Basketball
Ainsworth 69, Stuart 41
Alma 67, Northern Valley, Kan. 39
Ansley-Litchfield 3, Arcadia-Loup City 0
Arlington 62, Plattsmouth 37
Auburn 53, Syracuse 45
Bayard 54, Perkins County 37
Bellevue East 65, Omaha Marian 34
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City, Iowa 57, South Sioux City 25
Blair 44, Elkhorn 43
Bloomfield 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Blue Hill 48, Bertrand 43
Broken Bow 58, Ord 40
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 49, Meridian 27
Cambridge 0, Arapahoe 0
Centura 53, Boone Central 40
Chase County 54, Hitchcock County 23
Clarkson/Leigh 37, Pierce 34
Columbus Scotus 44, Columbus Lakeview 32
Cornerstone Christian 39, Tri County Northeast 36
Cozad 44, Sandhills Valley 34
Crawford 68, Banner County 24
Cross County 0, East Butler 0
Deshler 0, Giltner 0
Diller-Odell 51, Falls City 46
Doniphan-Trumbull 35, Holdrege 28
Dorchester 49, Hampton 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 65, CWC 26
Elkhorn Valley 53, Central Valley 14
Elm Creek 67, Hi-Line 42
Elmwood-Murdock 0, Johnson County Central 0
Fort Calhoun 42, Nebraska City 24
Fullerton 81, St. Edward 23
Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 34
Gretna 48, Papillion-LaVista 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 47, Homer 44
Hartington-Newcastle 0, Wausa 0
Hershey 76, Paxton 36
Howells/Dodge 45, Twin River 33
Humphrey St. Francis 56, Aquinas 30
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0, Crofton 0
Hyannis 34, Garden County 33
Kearney Catholic 31, Aurora 24
Kearney Catholic 42, Aurora 24
Lawrence-Nelson 43, Harvard 19
Lewiston 61, Southern 25
Lincoln Christian 60, Weeping Water 23
Lincoln East 48, Omaha Westside 36
Lincoln High 64, Papillion-LaVista South 31
Louisville 55, Raymond Central 53
Lutheran High Northeast 50, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 28
Maywood-Hayes Center 54, South Platte 37
McCool Junction 65, Exeter/Milligan 31
Millard West 45, Fremont 21
Morrill 37, Hemingford 30
Niobrara-Verdigre 49, West Holt 41
North Bend Central 58, Tekamah-Herman 25
O’Neill 48, Plainview 37
Oakland-Craig 58, Archbishop Bergan 43
Ogallala 45, Gothenburg 39
Omaha Gross Catholic 62, Omaha Concordia 58
Omaha Nation 70, Walthill 44
Omaha Skutt Catholic 58, Norris 41
Osceola 33, High Plains Community 26
Pender 63, Guardian Angels 60
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 46, Kimball 34
Ravenna 38, St. Paul 29
Red Cloud 0, Kenesaw 0
Seward 50, Fairbury 19
Shelton 58, Silver Lake 18
Southern Valley 62, Gibbon 27
Southwest 58, Wallace 36
St. Mary’s 49, Boyd County 29
Stanton 58, Winside 29
Sterling 47, Freeman 44
Sutton 37, Wilber-Clatonia 19
Tri County 44, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40
Twin Loup 75, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 70
Wahoo 53, Malcolm 51
Waverly 39, Omaha Duchesne Academy 35
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 17
Westview 71, Omaha Northwest 50
Wilcox-Hildreth 46, Overton 33
Yutan 49, Bishop Neumann 43
