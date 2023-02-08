Husker Hoops’ father-son duo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fred and Sam Hoiberg are one of 22 father-son duos in Division-I college basketball this season. Sam, Fred’s son, is a redshirt freshman at Nebraska who’s playing time has increased over the past month.

“I just call him dad,” Sam said. “Its too weird calling him ‘Coach’ for me.”

Sam Hoiberg, a Lincoln Pius X grad, has appeared in each of the Huskers’ last four games, while making one start.

“It was on the plane after Penn State,” Sam said. “(Fred) said, ‘You’re the ninth guy now. We might need you.”

Playing with heart and hustle, Hoiberg is becoming a fan favorite at Nebraska. He admits he didn’t expect to have a significant role on the team until his third year in the program.

“Not everybody gets the chance and the opportunity to spend this much quality time with your kid,” Fred said. “Its been fun because I know how hard he works.”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.