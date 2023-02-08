Husker trio invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) reaches for a pass as Minnesota's Jordan Howden (23) defends during...
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) reaches for a pass as Minnesota's Jordan Howden (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three Nebraska football players have earned invitations to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Ochaun Mathis, Trey Palmer, and Travis Vokolek will all work out in front of NFL scouts and executives next month.

The senior trio helped the Huskers to five wins this season, including a rivalry victory over Iowa in the season finale. Mathis played edge for the Huskers, while Palmer starred at wide receiver. Vokolek, a Rutgers transfer, recorded 20 receptions this fall including a pair of touchdowns.

The NFL Scouting Combine is scheduled for March 2-5 in Indianapolis.

