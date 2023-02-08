Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services.

NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon near South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street in Lincoln.

Foster started his sentence on January 5, 2021. He was sentenced to four to six years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of August 15, 2023.

Foster is a 36-year old white man, 5′ 11″, 170 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

