Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Christopher Foster
Christopher Foster(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Community Corrections Center – Lincoln inmate removed his electronic monitoring device this afternoon and didn’t return to the facility, according to the Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services.

NDCS said they got an alert that Christopher Foster removed his electronic monitoring device Wednesday afternoon near South Coddington Avenue and West “A” Street in Lincoln.

Foster started his sentence on January 5, 2021. He was sentenced to four to six years for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of August 15, 2023.

Foster is a 36-year old white man, 5′ 11″, 170 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
From farm boy to the Super Bowl, Jurgens life before NFL success
From the farm to football’s biggest stage: Pickrell’s Jurgens represents rural Nebraska at Super Bowl LVII
Protesters returned Monday to the site of a planned housing development at the edge of...
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
19-year-old Jesse A Mora-Tapia
19-year-old arrested after truck theft in southwest Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) reaches for a pass as Minnesota's Jordan Howden (23) defends during...
Husker trio invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Zoo summer camps
Zoo news and summer camp
Nebraska Hospitals are struggling to transfer post-acute care patients to longer-term facilities
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients
Lincoln Public Schools hiring ten counselors thanks to grant