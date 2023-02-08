Kuusela, Hanson claim NSAA state bowling championships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two days after winning a team championship at the NSAA State Bowling Tournament, Kaden Kuusela claimed an individual title. The Grand Island senior rolled through the Class A boys bracket to earn a gold medal. Kuusela outscored Bellevue West’s Nathaniel Centineo 484-427 in the final.

The Class B boys champion was Garrett Hanson. Like Kuusela, Hanson was the #1 seed in his bracket. The McCool Junction senior edged Morgan Bailey of Lexington, 383-377. Hanson said the title was the perfect ending to his prep bowling career.

The individual girls champions were Haylee Bates (Fremont) and Jersi Jensen (Wayne).

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.