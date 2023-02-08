Kuusela, Hanson claim NSAA state bowling championships

10/11 NOW at 6
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two days after winning a team championship at the NSAA State Bowling Tournament, Kaden Kuusela claimed an individual title. The Grand Island senior rolled through the Class A boys bracket to earn a gold medal. Kuusela outscored Bellevue West’s Nathaniel Centineo 484-427 in the final.

The Class B boys champion was Garrett Hanson. Like Kuusela, Hanson was the #1 seed in his bracket. The McCool Junction senior edged Morgan Bailey of Lexington, 383-377. Hanson said the title was the perfect ending to his prep bowling career.

The individual girls champions were Haylee Bates (Fremont) and Jersi Jensen (Wayne).

