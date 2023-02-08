Lincoln man takes plea deal for sexually assaulting and kidnapping 12-year-old

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man took a plea deal with the State of Nebraska earlier this month, in a case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 12-year-old Lincoln girl.

Court documents show 59-year-old Mensah Gozo pled ‘no contest’ to one count of sexual assault in the 1st degree and child enticement. Both are felonies and Gozo could face up to 50 years in prison alone for the first charge.

Gozo was first arrested in July of 2022 following an investigation by Lincoln Police. It began when a girl was reported missing from the area of 1st and Cornhusker on a Sunday morning, only to be returned to the area a few hours later, reportedly by Gozo.

Asst. Chief Ben Stille told media in July that when they learned the girl was dropped off by a man they don’t believe she knows, they started asking more questions.

“Based on that line of questioning it leads us to believe the 12-year-old was transported someplace else in the city, was harmed, and ultimately we determined Gozo took her to his home, subjected her to sexual contact and penetration, and returned her to the area of her home,” Asst. Chief Stille said.

Gozo is set to be sentenced early next month.

