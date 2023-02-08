Lincoln Police investigating burglary at Dunkin’

(mgn)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a north Lincoln fast food restaurant.

Around 4:54 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to Dunkin’ on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a manager who explained while employees were arriving for work, they found the back door unlocked and slightly ajar.

Investigators said they reviewed security video that shows an unknown person going into the business and prying the safe door open with a tool.

According to police, the suspect removed the contents in the safe and left.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Protesters returned Monday to the site of a planned housing development at the edge of...
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
19-year-old Jesse A Mora-Tapia
19-year-old arrested after truck theft in southwest Lincoln
From farm boy to the Super Bowl, Jurgens life before NFL success
From the farm to football’s biggest stage: Pickrell’s Jurgens represents rural Nebraska at Super Bowl LVII

Latest News

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
U.S education secretary visits Omaha
Gunshots damage home, vehicles in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood
.
Lincoln Police investigating thefts from vehicles
LPD File Photo
Valentino’s in south Lincoln burglarized, delivery car stolen