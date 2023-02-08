Lincoln Police investigating burglary at Dunkin’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a burglary at a north Lincoln fast food restaurant.

Around 4:54 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to Dunkin’ on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a manager who explained while employees were arriving for work, they found the back door unlocked and slightly ajar.

Investigators said they reviewed security video that shows an unknown person going into the business and prying the safe door open with a tool.

According to police, the suspect removed the contents in the safe and left.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.