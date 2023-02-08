Lincoln Police investigating thefts from vehicles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating two thefts from vehicles.

Tuesday morning, around 6:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Victress Gym, off Cody Drive and Yankee Hill Road in south Lincoln, on a report of a theft from a vehicle.

LPD said a woman explained that she locked her van while she was in the gym for roughly an hour and when she went to leave, she noticed the front passenger window of her car was shattered and her purse was missing from the passenger seat.

Around 6:51 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a residence off Mason Drive and Atlas Avenue, in north Lincoln, on a report of a larceny from a vehicle.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a man who explained that his 6.5 caliber Grendel rifle, a thermal scope, a suppressor and 100 rounds of 6.5 caliber Grendel ammunition were taken from his 2019 Ram pickup during the overnight hours.

Police said the victim claimed he was certain that he locked his truck when he parked it. However, investigators said there were no signs of forced entry.

LPD wants to remind the community to hide valuables and lock your doors.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to call LPD (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

