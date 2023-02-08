Gunshots damage home, vehicles in Lincoln’s Air Park neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of vandalisms involving gunfire in the Air Park neighborhood.

Around 12:53 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched a home on Lindsey Circle, off NW 54th Street, on a report of gunshots.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a number of neighbors who described hearing between one to eight shots fired outside the home.

Police said one of the front windows had damage consistent with gunfire and the round was located in the interior drywall. According to police, outside the home ,the gas meter was also damaged by gunfire.

Three spent 9mm casings and one intact 9mm round were recovered by the sidewalk, according to LPD.

Officers doing a neighborhood canvass were told of additional shots that were heard north of the reported incident, where officers said they found two vehicles damaged by gunfire near NW 54th Street.

One of the vehicles was a 2019 Ford Flex and the other a 2015 Ford Escape, according to police, and an additional seven spent 9mm casings were found near the damaged vehicles.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

