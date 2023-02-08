Matt Talbot tackles huger with ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles it can still be a team effort to help tackle hunger. Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is holding their annual Souper Bowl of Caring through the month of February. It’s a national initiative to tackle hunger and help those in need.

The campaign began in 1990 and has ballooned into a yearly effort across the United States. Friends, family, churches and neighbors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items. While it’s a national campaign, the help from the Lincoln community helps tackle hunger in the capital city.

“We’re able to do the work that we do everyday for Lincoln’s community because of the generous community and we’re excited to be able to do this,” Lori Wellman, Director of Development said.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach you can find more information here.

