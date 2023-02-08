Matt Talbot tackles huger with ‘Souper Bowl of Caring’

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is hosting their annual Souper Bowl of Caring, an effort to donate food items for those in our community.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the Eagles it can still be a team effort to help tackle hunger. Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach is holding their annual Souper Bowl of Caring through the month of February. It’s a national initiative to tackle hunger and help those in need.

The campaign began in 1990 and has ballooned into a yearly effort across the United States. Friends, family, churches and neighbors are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items. While it’s a national campaign, the help from the Lincoln community helps tackle hunger in the capital city.

“We’re able to do the work that we do everyday for Lincoln’s community because of the generous community and we’re excited to be able to do this,” Lori Wellman, Director of Development said.

If you are interested in donating or volunteering at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach you can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Protesters returned Monday to the site of a planned housing development at the edge of...
Multiple protesters arrested at site of housing development near Lincoln’s Wilderness Park
An unpaid tax bill snowballed into a Nebraska man losing his home
Attorneys for Nebraska man warn about ‘legalized theft’ of home equity
19-year-old Jesse A Mora-Tapia
19-year-old arrested after truck theft in southwest Lincoln
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
Multi-county pursuit on I-80 leads to arrest

Latest News

LPD File Photo
Valentino’s in south Lincoln burglarized, delivery car stolen
David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
President Joe Biden highlights bipartisanship record of wins in State of the Union address.
Nebraska delegates react to State of the Union address
Above average temperatures Wednesday.
Wednesday Forecast: More mild weather for Wednesday; cooler and breezy conditions loom later this week