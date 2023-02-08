Suspect in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have taken a person into custody after they say the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home in northeast Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was resolved safely and no injuries were reported.

Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdrege Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, LSO said a person was making threats of violence in response to an arrest warrant.

⚠ Deputies are responding to a barricaded party wanted on an arrest warrant making threats of violence in the area of 58th & Holdrege. LSO's Tactical Response Unit is enroute. Road closures are possible. Please avoid the area. Follow @LSOnebraska on Twitter for official updates. pic.twitter.com/LhTr1xg9DL — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) February 8, 2023

People who live or work in the area were asked to follow the instructions of officers and remain inside if possible.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.