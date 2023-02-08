Suspect in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln

Published: Feb. 8, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have taken a person into custody after they say the suspect barricaded themselves inside a home in northeast Lincoln.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was resolved safely and no injuries were reported.

Crews were dispatched to the home near 58th and Holdrege Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, LSO said a person was making threats of violence in response to an arrest warrant.

People who live or work in the area were asked to follow the instructions of officers and remain inside if possible.

This is a developing story.

