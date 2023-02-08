Thursday Forecast: Reality Check...courtesy of gusty winds...cooler temps...and some light snow...

Thursday Morning SKYCAST
Thursday Morning SKYCAST(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A brief return to more winter-like weather is expected for Thursday. A cold front will sweep across the region over the next 24-to-36 hours...and this front will bring increasing cloudiness...northwesterly winds of 20-to-40 mph...and temperatures “struggling” into the low 30s-to-low 40s...along with the possibility of some light snow, especially Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. After reaching 50°-or-better five days in a row, Lincoln will see a high in the lower 40s on Thursday while contending with gusty northwest winds and a chance for light rain or light snow. Snowfall amounts for most of Nebraska will be light...generally a trace to 1/2-inch...but some isolated 1 to 2 inch totals will be possible in spots. A mix of light rain or light snow is also possible in the southeast corner of the state Wednesday night-into-Thursday morning....as a southern US weather system grazes our area. Friday will end up mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 30s-to-low 40s...and the weekend should warm back into the lower 40s-to-lower 50s for most of 10-11 Country with dry conditions expected. Mild-for-February temperatures should continue into early next week...with some small precipitation chances returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wind Gusts - 7am Thursday
Wind Gusts - 7am Thursday(KOLN)
Wind Gusts - Noon Thursday
Wind Gusts - Noon Thursday(KOLN)
Wind Gusts - 5pm Thursday
Wind Gusts - 5pm Thursday(KOLN)
Thursday AM Lows
Thursday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Friday AM Lows
Friday AM Lows(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)
7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

