Valentino’s in south Lincoln burglarized, delivery car stolen

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an overnight burglary at a southeast Lincoln restaurant.

Around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Valentino’s off 70th and Van Dorn on a report of a burglary.

LPD said officers spoke with a manager who explained that he found the front and back door unlocked when he arrived.

The business safe was found open and empty, and one of the delivery vehicles was missing, according to police.

Investigators said the missing delivery vehicle is a 2022 Hyundai Kona valued at $24,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

