Friday Forecast: The continuation of seasonally warm temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The end of the work week will end with the continuation of above average temperatures and will continue to stay that way for the weekend! Overall, it’s shaping up to be a quiet and pleasant weekend before a more active weather pattern settles into the 1011 region next week.

Quieter, drier, sunnier and warmer conditions are on tap for the end of the work week! It’ll be a mostly sunny day with a few areas of fog possible in northeastern areas in the morning hours. Other than that, we are expecting ample sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures... many areas will return back to above average for this time of year. High temperatures will top out in the upper 30s north of I-80, while areas along and south will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. In addition, there will be a cool light breeze from the northwest between 5-10 mph that will switch to a southwesterly wind in the afternoon.

We will have mostly clear skies through the overnight and low temperatures will fall primarily to the 20s. Low temperatures will not be quite as cold due to a southerly breeze between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

Sunshine will remain abundant for Saturday, and it’ll be accompanied by even warmer temperatures and breezier conditions. High temperatures will soar into the mid 40s to mid 50s across the 1011 region! The significantly warmer temperatures can be attributed to the sunshine and a southerly breeze between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times.

The weekend will end with slightly cooler temperatures but overall pleasant for this time of year. Temperatures will rebound by Monday and will continue to be above average until Thursday. However, temperatures will be on a cooling trend through Thursday. Next week looks like it will be a bit more active weather wise, with a chance for rain Monday night through Tuesday and then chance for rain/snow to snow Wednesday to Thursday.

