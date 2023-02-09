‘I was in shock’: Woman buying soup for sister wins lottery

Virginia resident Fawn Hughes is nearly $150,000 richer after hitting a lottery jackpot.
Virginia resident Fawn Hughes is nearly $150,000 richer after hitting a lottery jackpot.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia woman turned her recent trip to the grocery store into a lottery jackpot.

WWBT reports Fawn Hughes went to a Food Lion grocery store in Richmond on Jan. 15 to buy soup for her sister.

While at the store, Hughes said she saw the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game. She said she decided to play the game for the first time.

Hughes ended up matching all five winning numbers of 9-11-15-26-35 which returned a $148,560 jackpot.

“I was in shock!” Hughes told lottery officials after the win. “I’d never won anything that big before.”

Lottery officials said Hughes’ sister, Karen Fulton, joined her at lottery headquarters to collect her winnings.

The Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers are 1 in 749,398, according to the Virginia Lottery.

