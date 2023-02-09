Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two stolen firearms while serving a search warrant at a residence in north Lincoln.

Wednesday afternoon, around 2:19 p.m., investigators with the LPD Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence on College Park Drive, off 84th and O Streets, as part of a narcotics investigation.

LPD claims that investigators found three vials of THC wax, 15.2 grams of marijuana, packaging for distribution, $758 in cash, a pharmaceutical controlled substance, a 12-gauge shotgun that was reported stolen in Lincoln in March 2020 and a Kel-Tec 5.56 caliber rifle that was reported stolen out of Custer County, Missouri in December 2017.

According to police, 21-year-old Terrell Jones was lodged in jail for possession of a firearm with a felony drug violation, possession of controlled substance, possessing money while violating a drug law, deliver manufacture or intent to deliver controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school (Southeast Community College).

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
From farm boy to the Super Bowl, Jurgens life before NFL success
From the farm to football’s biggest stage: Pickrell’s Jurgens represents rural Nebraska at Super Bowl LVII
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
LPD File Photo
Valentino’s in south Lincoln burglarized, delivery car stolen
Christopher Foster
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Latest News

This is the first time since 2020 the event has been held.
Public invited to singing competition to benefit CASA
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Veterans lead Nebraska baseball into 2023 season
Veterans lead Nebraska baseball into 2023 season
Highlights from the matchup between Concordia and Doane in men and women's basketball.
Concordia vs. Doane Highlights (Wed. Feb. 8)