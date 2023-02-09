Public invited to singing competition to benefit CASA

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 2,000 abused and neglected children in Nebraska are in need of a court appointed special advocate or CASA, and 220 of those children are in Lancaster county.

Thursday night, they’re holding an event to support the work of the 87 active volunteers that work day in and day out with the children. Kristi Morrow, Program Coordinator at CASA says the volunteers are integral in promoting the work they do.

“I fully believe in our mission of being the voice of children in court and advocate for their best interests,” Morrow said. “We rely on the volunteers that help us and we couldn’t do what we do without them.”

The downtown restaurant Screamers is turning into the set of the popular T.V show, ‘The Voice’ for CASA’s fundraiser ‘Be the Voice’. This is the first time they have been able to hold the event since 2020. Ten preselected singers will face off in a blind audition in front of three celebrity judges, just like the show. Then seven voices will move on to the finale and the judges become coaches. The audience will then vote for the winner.

“It’s exciting to see people showcase their talents and their singing abilities,” Amanda Conradt, Volunteer Coordinator at CASA said. “And it’s always a good time to get people all joined in a room to benefit CASA.”

The proceeds from this event support the work and training of CASA volunteers, who advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children. In 2022 the organization added 40 volunteer advocates, but could always use more. In March they will hold another training for people who are interested in volunteering.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.