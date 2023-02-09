‘Queen of Salsa’ Celia Cruz to get her own US quarter

'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.
'Queen of Salsa' Celia Cruz will appear on a new U.S. quarter.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celia Cruz, the “Queen of Salsa,” is getting her own quarter.

Cruz will appear on new coins for 2024, and according to reports, Cruz becomes the first Afro-Latina to be on a U.S. quarter.

The Cuban-American icon was one of the most celebrated music artists of the 20th century.

Over her decades-long career, she earned 23 gold records plus numerous Grammys, Latin Grammys and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.

Cruz was also honored at the 2016 Grammys with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award.

The new coin is part of the U.S Mint’s American Women Quarters Program. It honors the diverse accomplishments of U.S. women throughout history and issues five quarters a year.

The designs for the 2024 coins will be released later this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
From farm boy to the Super Bowl, Jurgens life before NFL success
From the farm to football’s biggest stage: Pickrell’s Jurgens represents rural Nebraska at Super Bowl LVII
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
LPD File Photo
Valentino’s in south Lincoln burglarized, delivery car stolen
Christopher Foster
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Latest News

Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
WATCH: Reporter arrested during Ohio governor's news conference
Nebraska Hospitals are struggling to transfer post-acute care patients to longer-term facilities
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients
FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients
Nebraska hospitals struggling to transfer post-acute care patients