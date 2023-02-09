Wallace ready for fifth season with Husker Softball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s game week for the Nebraska Softball Team and that means another year is underway for Courtney Wallace.

Wallace is back with the Huskers for a fifth season.

The veteran pitcher considered moving on but wants to build on last year’s success.

The Big Red won 41 games and claimed the Big Ten Tournament Championship.

“I didn’t know if I was ready to put up my cleats,” Wallace said. “I didn’t know if I was ready to walk away from my teammates.”

It’s a move that teammates said wasn’t a surprise.

“We know Courtney pretty well,” said Sydney Gray a junior infielder. “We know she has more left in the tank and she wants to show that.”

Wallace has pitched more than 400 innings over her career and last year she was a Gold Glove Award Winner.

Wallace and the Huskers open the season on Friday in Houston.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.