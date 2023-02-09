LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front moving across Nebraska Thursday will bring cooler temperatures and a gusty northwest wind. A few scattered snow showers will develop, possibly mixed with rain. Clearing skies expected Thursday night along with colder temperatures. Less wind and more sunshine for Friday. Milder temperatures return just in time for the weekend.

Mostly cloudy, windy and colder Thursday with scattered snow showers mixed with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s with a northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Colder and windy Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph will be possible in the Lincoln area.

Windy and colder Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance for a few flurries Thursday evening and windy. Clearing skies and a decreasing wind after midnight and colder. Lows in the teens.

Colder temperatures Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and not as windy on Friday. High temperatures will be at or slightly above average upper 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Highs temperatures on Friday will near or slightly above average. (1011 Weather)

Mild temperatures and dry conditions expected for the weekend. Above average temperatures will continue into next with small chances for rain or snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

The weekend is looking pretty good. (1011 Weather)

