Council Bluffs Police: Missing man found dead at Lake Manawa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities confirmed Friday that they found the body of a missing 33-year-old man during a search at Lake Manawa.

Council Bluffs Police were searching the lake after an ATV belonging to Nicholas James Erisman was found in the water in addition to other equipment that was his. The fire department was also using sonar to scan the lake.

CBPD put the word out early Friday morning that they need help finding the missing man. Other agencies including the Red Oak Fire Department’s dive team assisted in the search.

Authorities search Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person (WOWT)

Council Bluffs Police Lt. Darren Budd told 6 News that Erisman had last been seen leaving the area near JCPenney on an ATV around 10:30 a.m., headed for the Lake Manawa area.

He said the man was reported as a missing person to police late Thursday night.

“Once it became light, the fire department and the police department both came to this location utilizing the hovercraft and drones to attempt to locate the gentleman,” Budd said.

Authorities found what they believed was his ATV and his helmet in the lake, he said, and sent dive teams in to search.

Authorities search Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person (WOWT)

—

Photographer Bast Bramhall, Digital Producer Jacob Comer, and Managing Editor Kevin Westhues contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.