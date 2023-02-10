Council Bluffs police search Lake Manawa, look for missing man

Authorities search Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person on Feb. 10, 2023.
Authorities search Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person on Feb. 10, 2023.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Authorities are searching Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person after an ATV was found in the water.

According to Council Bluffs Police, they found an ATV and equipment that belonged to missing Nicholas James Erisman. The fire department is also using sonar to scan the lake.

Council Bluffs Police put the word out early Friday morning that they need help finding the missing man.

Nicholas James Erisman is 33. He was last seen around noon on Thursday. He was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots.

He left his home riding a red ATV, apparently headed to the Lake Manawa area.

Nicholas James Erisman Council Bluffs, IA
Nicholas James Erisman Council Bluffs, IA(WOWT)

If anyone saw him after noon Thursday or might know his whereabouts, call Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4761 or the Pottawattamie County dispatch at 712-328-5737.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in northern Kansas
.
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop
Christopher Foster
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Latest News

High temperatures Friday will be near average.
Friday Forecast: The continuation of seasonally mild temperatures
An investigation is underway into the cause of a building fire earlier this week near Mead in...
Person injured in fire near Mead
testimony
Medical Marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
Medical marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
Medical marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
Farmer Ken Pralle hopes for property tax relief.
As legislators mull options, farmers plead for property tax relief