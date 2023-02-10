Council Bluffs police search Lake Manawa, look for missing man

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA (WOWT) - Authorities are searching Lake Manawa in relation to a missing person after an ATV was found in the water.

According to Council Bluffs Police, they found an ATV and equipment that belonged to missing Nicholas James Erisman. The fire department is also using sonar to scan the lake.

Council Bluffs Police put the word out early Friday morning that they need help finding the missing man.

Nicholas James Erisman is 33. He was last seen around noon on Thursday. He was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots.

He left his home riding a red ATV, apparently headed to the Lake Manawa area.

Nicholas James Erisman Council Bluffs, IA (WOWT)

If anyone saw him after noon Thursday or might know his whereabouts, call Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-4761 or the Pottawattamie County dispatch at 712-328-5737.

