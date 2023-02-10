Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol Thursday night, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol, authorities said.

Troopers saw the vehicle drive through the southwestern portion of the fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday in Austin, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

The vehicle was then driven up the south steps of the building before it stopped, Taylor said.

“The driver/sole occupant is in custody. There are no additional known threats at this time,” according to a DPS memo obtained by the Austin-American Statesman.

“The scene is secure and safe for normal activity,” the memo stated.

Taylor said the investigation was ongoing, and unspecified charges were pending against the driver. The driver was not identified and no other information was immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in northern Kansas
.
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
Christopher Foster
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop

Latest News

The FBI is getting its first look at the debris from that suspected spy balloon.
‘It just rang’: In crises, US-China hotline goes unanswered
Medical marijuana in Nebraska
Medical Marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
FILE - Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women's Center in...
Abortion pill could be pulled off market by Texas lawsuit
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
Adam Driver appears in a Super Bowl commercial for website builder Squarespace.
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads