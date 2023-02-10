Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in Lincoln, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts compiled by Visit Lincoln.

Lincoln Exposed 2023

Three nights. Five venues. 80+ local bands. Downtown venues are going to be taken over with music, ranging from folk to punk rock and much more. Visit their Facebook page for a full listing of times and the musical line up. This event is at The Zoo Bar, Duffy’s Tavern, The Bourbon Theatre, Bodega’s Alley and 1867 Bar.

Various times Friday-Saturday; $12 for day pass, $25 all access pass

More info: HERE

Lincoln Weekend To Remember

Take your marriage to the next level at FamilyLife’s Weekend to Remember® Marriage Getaway! This is more than just an escape from your busy schedule for a romantic weekend for you and your spouse. This is your chance to discover exactly how incredible your marriage can be by gaining new insights into God’s perfect plan for married life. This event is at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

Friday 7-9:10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

Abraham Lincoln Birthday Celebration

2023 marks the return of a favorite family event and it’s time to celebrate President Lincoln’s 214th birthday! This event will feature Chris Sayer playing live music of the mid-1800s on a variety of instruments, an Abe Lincoln impersonators contest, music from the Civil War era performed by David Marsh, family activities and birthday cake. This event is at Nebraska History Museum.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Nebraska Baseball Presents Fan Fest

The Nebraska baseball team’s annual Fan Fest is happening this weekend. Fans will have the chance to meet the 2023 Huskers. There will be a whiffle ball home run derby, inflatables, balloon artists and face painters. This event is at Hawks Championship Center.

Saturday 12-2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Valentine’s Chocolate And Cocktail Pairing

Erika from The Chocolate Season and Sideshow Spirits’ very own Benton have put together a fantastic menu of decadence and delights! Five decadent petite desserts perfectly paired with five delightful cocktails! Erika and Benton will be walking you through the pairing, course by course. This event is at Sideshow Spirits.

Saturday 6-8 p.m.; $39

More info: HERE

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.