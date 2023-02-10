HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thursday, Feb. 9)

High School Basketball Scores and Highlights
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights(KOLN)
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Watch highlights & view scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska.

BOYS

Adams Central 53, Lexington 42

Aurora 33, Crete 30

Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Cedar Bluffs 15

Boone Central 66, Grand Island Northwest 60, OT

Cornerstone Christian 26, Grace Christian, S.C. 22

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Weeping Water 24

Fort Calhoun 66, Tekamah-Herman 24

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 39, Sioux County 34

Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26

Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha Central 47

Lincoln Lutheran 52, Auburn 51

Maxwell 52, Medicine Valley 38

Palmyra 64, Pawnee City 63

Pierce 48, Guardian Angels 24

Waverly 57, Hastings 48

GIRLS

Ashland-Greenwood 45, Omaha Mercy 22

Aurora 33, Crete 30

Bloomfield 54, Creighton 40

Clarkson/Leigh 43, Stanton 33

Columbus Lakeview 57, Central City 24

Deshler 42, Red Cloud 31

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 45

Elmwood-Murdock 59, Mead 14

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Weeping Water 37

Franklin 38, Elba 34

Fremont 75, Buena Vista 21

Gering 49, McCook 47

Grand Island Northwest 46, Boone Central 26

Guardian Angels 50, Pierce 33

Hampton 46, Riverside 38

Hanover, Kan. 55, Thayer Central 21

Hershey 65, North Platte St. Patrick’s 58

Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26

Leyton 49, Garden County 33

Lincoln Northeast 64, Omaha Central 59

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 11

McCool Junction 46, High Plains Community 29

Medicine Valley 60, Maxwell 44

Meridian 51, Friend 22

Minden 75, Wood River 41

Mullen 41, Sandhills Valley 38

Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32

North Bend Central 66, Howells/Dodge 25

Norton, Kan. 39, Cambridge 37

Omaha Concordia 62, Cedar Bluffs 36

Omaha Marian 70, Omaha Benson 53

Osceola 33, Heartland 27

Paxton 44, Sutherland 34

Ravenna 59, Gibbon 14

Sandhills/Thedford 43, Arthur County 26

Schuyler 39, Ralston 27

Scottsbluff 60, North Platte 52

Shelby/Rising City 54, East Butler 39

Silver Lake 56, Giltner 14

South Sioux City 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 47

Southern Valley 47, Dundy County-Stratton 22

St. Paul 28, Centennial 23

Tekamah-Herman 46, Fort Calhoun 32

Wahoo 64, Plattsmouth 19

Waverly 41, Hastings 31

Wisner-Pilger 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36

