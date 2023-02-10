HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thursday, Feb. 9)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Watch highlights & view scores from Thursday’s high school basketball games across Nebraska.
BOYS
Adams Central 53, Lexington 42
Aurora 33, Crete 30
Bancroft-Rosalie 78, Cedar Bluffs 15
Boone Central 66, Grand Island Northwest 60, OT
Cornerstone Christian 26, Grace Christian, S.C. 22
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Weeping Water 24
Fort Calhoun 66, Tekamah-Herman 24
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 39, Sioux County 34
Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26
Lincoln Northeast 51, Omaha Central 47
Lincoln Lutheran 52, Auburn 51
Maxwell 52, Medicine Valley 38
Palmyra 64, Pawnee City 63
Pierce 48, Guardian Angels 24
Waverly 57, Hastings 48
GIRLS
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Omaha Mercy 22
Aurora 33, Crete 30
Bloomfield 54, Creighton 40
Clarkson/Leigh 43, Stanton 33
Columbus Lakeview 57, Central City 24
Deshler 42, Red Cloud 31
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Summerland 45
Elmwood-Murdock 59, Mead 14
Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Weeping Water 37
Franklin 38, Elba 34
Fremont 75, Buena Vista 21
Gering 49, McCook 47
Grand Island Northwest 46, Boone Central 26
Guardian Angels 50, Pierce 33
Hampton 46, Riverside 38
Hanover, Kan. 55, Thayer Central 21
Hershey 65, North Platte St. Patrick’s 58
Johnson-Brock 46, Freeman 26
Leyton 49, Garden County 33
Lincoln Northeast 64, Omaha Central 59
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 63, Boys Town 11
McCool Junction 46, High Plains Community 29
Medicine Valley 60, Maxwell 44
Meridian 51, Friend 22
Minden 75, Wood River 41
Mullen 41, Sandhills Valley 38
Nebraska City Lourdes 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32
North Bend Central 66, Howells/Dodge 25
Norton, Kan. 39, Cambridge 37
Omaha Concordia 62, Cedar Bluffs 36
Omaha Marian 70, Omaha Benson 53
Osceola 33, Heartland 27
Paxton 44, Sutherland 34
Ravenna 59, Gibbon 14
Sandhills/Thedford 43, Arthur County 26
Schuyler 39, Ralston 27
Scottsbluff 60, North Platte 52
Shelby/Rising City 54, East Butler 39
Silver Lake 56, Giltner 14
South Sioux City 52, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 47
Southern Valley 47, Dundy County-Stratton 22
St. Paul 28, Centennial 23
Tekamah-Herman 46, Fort Calhoun 32
Wahoo 64, Plattsmouth 19
Waverly 41, Hastings 31
Wisner-Pilger 53, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 36
