Huskers McGuire youngest coach in Power 5 football

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett McGuire is the youngest full-time coach in Power 5 football at 24-years-old.

McGuire’s in charge of the wide receivers under the direction of Nebraska Head Coach, Matt Rhule.

McGuire has learned from some esteemed coaches, including his father and current Texas Tech Head Coach, Joey McGuire.

“I’m a son of a coach. I spent 18 years with the best coach I know. We were under the same roof,” said McGuire.

From 2017 to 2020, McGuire was a quarterback and special teams player at Baylor University coached by Matt Rhule. He then followed Rhule to the Carolina Panthers serving on Rhule’s staff as a coaching assistant in 2021 and an offensive assistant in 2022.

"I'm probably a little bit ahead of the curveball being younger... but we're just going at it."



Said he knew he wanted to get into coaching in the 2nd grade. pic.twitter.com/8ecHLZJ7DZ — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 9, 2023

