Huskers Open Season at Houston Invitational

Nebraska Athletics (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team is set to begin the 2023 season this weekend at the Houston Invitational. The Huskers will take on Lamar, South Dakota State, Houston and Virginia.

The Huskers will open the weekend with a game against Lamar on Friday, Feb. 10. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. Following game one, NU will take on 2022 Summit League Champions, South Dakota State, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the Big Red will face Lamar for a second straight day at 12:30 p.m. After the conclusion of the game, Nebraska then takes on Houston in its second game of the day at approximately 3 p.m.

The Huskers close out the weekend on Sunday, taking on Virginia at 9:30 a.m.

Fans can listen to the action live on the Huskers Radio Network and Huskers.com with the call from Nate Rohr. The game against Houston will also be streamed live on ESPN+ (subscription required). The remaining four games will be available on maxxsports.tv.

The Huskers are coming off of a strong 2022 campaign where they finished the season at the NCAA Stillwater Regional. NU claimed its first Big Ten Tournament title in 2022 to guarantee a postseason berth. The Big Reds return 11 players from last year including Big Ten Freshman of the Year Ava Bredwell and all-region selections Billie Andrews, Sydney Gray, Mya Felder, Abbie Squier and Courtney Wallace.

