Lincoln restaurant prepares for Super Bowl Sunday festivities

It's the busiest day of the year for Wings and Rings, a local hotspot for chicken wings.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but so are local restaurants with their food orders. Americans are expected to eat about 1.4 billion chicken wings this Sunday while watching the two best teams in the NFL square off.

Wings and Rings owner Michael Barton says last year they went through almost 1,000 pounds of chicken for the Super Bowl. On a typical football Sunday, the restaurant prepares anywhere from 200-300 orders. But on Super Bowl Sunday, the restaurant expects to triple that number. For Barton, it’s a fun challenge.

“My favorite part is really seeing the whole team in action and everybody for the most part looks forward to it,” Barton said. “Our kitchen team likes the challenge of it and everyone knows it’s going to be a bombardment all afternoon until about 5 p.m.”

For vegetarians, Wings and Rings offers cauliflower wings with all the same sauce options. Wings and Rings will be taking preorders to accommodate parties of all sizes for takeout or dining in. For those interested you can head to their website here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in northern Kansas
.
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
Christopher Foster
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop

Latest News

Medical marijuana in Nebraska
Medical Marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
Medical marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
Medical marijuana bill back in front of the Nebraska legislature
Farmer Ken Pralle hopes for property tax relief.
As legislators mull options, farmers plead for property tax relief
Senator Justin Wayne introduces LB22 to decriminalize marijuana
Senator Justin Wayne introduces bill to decriminalize Marijuana