Lincoln restaurant prepares for Super Bowl Sunday festivities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, but so are local restaurants with their food orders. Americans are expected to eat about 1.4 billion chicken wings this Sunday while watching the two best teams in the NFL square off.

Wings and Rings owner Michael Barton says last year they went through almost 1,000 pounds of chicken for the Super Bowl. On a typical football Sunday, the restaurant prepares anywhere from 200-300 orders. But on Super Bowl Sunday, the restaurant expects to triple that number. For Barton, it’s a fun challenge.

“My favorite part is really seeing the whole team in action and everybody for the most part looks forward to it,” Barton said. “Our kitchen team likes the challenge of it and everyone knows it’s going to be a bombardment all afternoon until about 5 p.m.”

For vegetarians, Wings and Rings offers cauliflower wings with all the same sauce options. Wings and Rings will be taking preorders to accommodate parties of all sizes for takeout or dining in. For those interested you can head to their website here.

