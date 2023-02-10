Milford woman loses hundreds after trying to buy tickets off social media

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Milford woman said she’s out hundreds of dollars after trying to buy tickets to the Morgan Wallen Concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena this spring from someone on Facebook. People were clambering for tickets when they first went on sale, which caused her to take a chance on buying tickets from someone she thought was a Lincoln woman, but now she said it was actually a scam.

Kelly Mancine reached out to 10/11 NOW because she now sees all the red flags she doesn’t want anyone else to overlook.

“It’s just beyond sickening that people are out there taking advantage, you know?” Kelly said. “We’re victims.”

Kelly said the scam started when she saw a post in the Milford Community Group listing tickets for the concert for sale fpr $180 a piece. Kelly reached out to buy three.

“I offered to meet her and Lincoln with cash, you know, exchange the tickets, and she’s like, ‘No, use Zelle, use Zelle’” Kelly said.

Kelly used Zelle to send the person $540 and sent confirmation of the payment twice, but the tickets never came through digitally.

When Kelly tried to meet the woman in person to hand over the tickets, she never came.

“I told her I go at this point. I’m like, I want my money back,” Kelly said. “Yeah, and then she immediately blocked me and that’s when I knew it was a scam.”

Josh Planos, with the Better Business Bureau, said high-demand concerts have caused complaints regarding ticket sales to spike. He said a story like Kelly’s isn’t unusual.

“Anytime you buy a ticket from an individual, you are always going to be rolling the dice,” Planos said. “No matter what they tell you, no matter what credentials they doctor up or provide to you, you are gambling.”

Planos recommends buying tickets from accredited organizations that you can research and find good reviews for. If you do decide to make payment, don’t use an app like Zelle, use a service that offers buyer protection like PayPal.

Kelly said she and her daughter are out of money and no longer hunting for tickets. They’re just trying to keep others from getting scammed.

“We tried to believe everybody and I no longer have faith in humanity,” Kelly said.

The BBB said they’re also seeing fake social media ads advertising low priced tickets for high demand concerts, especially for the Taylor Swift era tours.

Planos said always watch out for deals that are too good to be true.

Check out this page on the BBB’s website for more advice: https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/26662-bbb-tip-what-to-know-about-buying-tickets-from-an-online-reseller

If you’ve been the victim of a scam or have a consumer concern, email turnto1011@1011now.com.

