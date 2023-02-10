Nebraska State Patrol reminds football fans to drive safely

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol is reminding all football fans to have a game plan in place for safe travel on Super Bowl Sunday.

Troopers across Nebraska are teaming up with law enforcement across the United States to monitor for impaired driving. The effort runs during the evening hours of Sunday, Feb. 12, in conjunction with the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl is one of those events that draws both passionate and casual fans to events and parties across the country,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “No matter which team you’re rooting for, one thing we can all agree on is that everyone should make it home safely after the game. Be the MVP of your Super Bowl party and make a plan to have a sober ride if your party involves alcohol.”

In Nebraska, approximately 1/3 of fatal crashes involve alcohol. From 2013-2020, there were an average of 74 fatalities per year in alcohol-related crashes on Nebraska roadways.

This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office. This is part of the national campaign organized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

