Nebraska Supreme Court upholds Norfolk man’s abuse sentence

The state’s high court is upholding the conviction of a Norfolk man authorities said drove his daughter to suicide after a series of abuses.
Dale Matteson
Dale Matteson(10/11 NOW)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -Nebraska’s high court upheld the conviction of a Norfolk man who, authorities said, drove his daughter to suicide after a series of abuses.

The Nebraska Supreme Court’s decision Friday kept Dale Matteson in prison.

Matteson had appealed his conviction on child abuse resulting in death. Madison County Court convicted Matteson in 2021, after prosecutors argued in court that a pattern of sexual abuse led Matteson’s daughter to commit suicide in 2019.

Matteson appealed, arguing that the law used to convict him was unconstitutionally vague, but the Supreme Court disagreed, affirming Matteson’s 77-year prison sentence.

