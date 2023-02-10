Persons of interest sought in Grand Island skimming crime

Police urge residents to carefully check bank statements
The Grand Island Police Department is warning people to be mindful of their bank accounts after finding skimming machines in town.(gipd)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is warning people to be mindful of their bank accounts after finding skimming machines in town.

Captain Dean Elliot said they were notified about two weeks ago of skimming machines on bank ATMs and gas pumps in town.

Elliot said since then they’ve been notified by both banks and residents of unauthorized card transactions.

He said there are two persons of interest in the case, a man and woman who they believe are from out of state.

The department is urging people to check their statements often and to notify their banks immediately if something isn’t right.

