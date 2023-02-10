Weekend Forecast: Pleasant but with a slight cooling trend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Overall, a pleasant and seasonally warm February weekend is setting up for the 1011 region. Sunny and breezy conditions are expected Saturday and a cool front will move through Sunday causing cooler temperatures and bit more cloud cover. A more active weather week is on the horizon...

Saturday will be a pleasant and a seasonally warm day! We will have ample sunshine throughout the day with a few clouds that may move in the mid to late evening hours across the state. It’ll be a breezy day with southwesterly winds between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph. The sunshine and southwesterly breeze will help to warm high temperatures up! Highs will hit the 40s to lower to mid 50s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

We will see some cloud cover build in through the overnight into Sunday morning and we will remain breezy. The cloud cover and warm breeze will help temperatures stay milder for Sunday morning. Low temperatures will only fall to the low mid to upper 20s.

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Cooler and cloudier conditions are expected for Sunday as a cool-front swings through the 1011 region. The front will cause temperatures too cool down compared to Saturday, but most areas will still remain primarily above average for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s with a few areas in the southeast hitting the 50s again.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

The cooling trend won’t last long as temperatures rebound to the upper 50s on Monday. However, things will get active Monday night through Thursday as a series of weather systems move through the region...plus declining temperatures into the 20s and 30s. Monday night through Tuesday evening will bring the chance for rain and then Wednesday through Thursday will bring the chance for snow.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

