Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says

A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why the team made the tough decision to euthanize her.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Virginia says a dog has died after it was found abandoned last month.

Richmond Animal Care and Control announced that a dog named Magnolia was put down this week due to declining health.

Magnolia gained attention late last month after WWBT reported that a man found her abandoned and starving with her a 5-month-old puppy.

The team at the shelter said they could barely feel a pulse when they took her into care.

According to the shelter, Magnolia developed pneumonia, and her quality of life quickly changed. Test results revealed she had toxoplasmosis, an illness that results from an infection with a common parasite found in cat feces and contaminated food.

The infection caused Magnolia to have muscle loss and esophagus and stomach issues, the team said. Her body could no longer withstand treatments and rescuers said they made the tough decision to euthanize her.

“Magnolia deserved better, and we wish we could have saved her,” representatives with Richmond Animal Care and Control said.

The team thanked the staff at Virginia Veterinary Centers for trying their hardest to save Magnolia until the very end.

The shelter said Magnolia’s puppy, Margo, is doing well and is expected to be available for adoption soon.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in northern Kansas
.
Officers recover stolen firearms while serving warrant at north Lincoln residence
David Barrett
Man wanted on several warrants in custody following standoff in northeast Lincoln
More than 16 lbs. of crystal methamphetamine was found hidden in a vehicle during a traffic...
Seward County deputy finds 16 lbs. of meth hidden in vehicle door during traffic stop
Christopher Foster
Inmate missing from community correctional facility in Lincoln

Latest News

This Sunday marks the biggest event of the year in Sports. Fans are gearing up for the 57th...
Fans ready up for 57th Super Bowl
This Sunday marks the biggest event of the year in Sports. Fans are gearing up for the 57th...
Chiefs Superfan prepares for big game
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
Police respond to injury-crash in north Lincoln