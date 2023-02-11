Family and friends host fundraiser for Omaha boy who lost battle with cancer

A fundraiser helps honor a young boy lost to cancer
A fundraiser helps honor a young boy lost to cancer
By Erin Hartley
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You might remember 10-year-old Jimmy Moran. During the 2022 College World Series, he was honored as hero for the day at the Omaha Baseball Village.

In November 2021 Jimmy was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG: an inoperable brain tumor in his brain stem. Sadly, Jimmy lost his 10-month battle with cancer and passed away in September.

“We just saw the disease quickly take over. He lost his ability to walk, he lost his ability on sides of his body, he couldn’t speak, he couldn’t swallow. He could no longer eat and it went by really fast,” says Jimmy’s Aunt Molly Hare.

Saturday family and friends hosted a fundraiser on his behalf at the Immaculate Conception Church Bowlatorium.

His family says not only is it a celebration of his life, it’s also about raising awareness of DIPG.

“So many people have just come together. It’s been amazing that this community is great. Not just family and friends, but Jimmy’s school community,” says Jimmy’s Kindergarten teacher Kelli Swift.

“There’s a lack of funding, federal funding, for pediatric brain cancer which is really sad and you don’t realize it until you start researching it or you have to be impacted by it like we have,” says Hare.

Saturday’s fundraiser featured all of Jimmy’s favorite foods: hot dogs, pizza, chips, cookies and spaghetti, along with raffles and bowling.

All proceeds raised will go towards The Cure Starts Now.

“What they do is they collect the money and then they have a whole page, if you go to The Cure Starts Now page, they have all their research and all their grants and then they fund those for the doctors and the universities and the hospitals that want it,” says Hare.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near the Barbara Hibner Soccer Stadium on Friday at around...
One person dead after single-vehicle crash in north Lincoln
Nicholas Erisman
Council Bluffs Police: Missing man found dead at Lake Manawa
Northeast Lincoln vape shop burglarized
A Milford woman said she’s out hundreds of dollars after trying to buy tickets to the Morgan...
Milford woman loses hundreds after trying to buy tickets off social media
Chicken farmers say their eggs could help reduce prices

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions
Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: A brief “cool” down with more clouds
People in Lincoln reflected on where the Capital City got its name from; the 16th president of...
Lincolnites celebrate Honest Abe’s birthday
The warmer than usual weather made Saturday perfect to get outside for some fresh air, and...
Over 70 bicyclists gather for 11th annual ‘Frosty Bike Ride’
Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill