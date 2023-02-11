Family and friends host fundraiser for Omaha boy who lost battle with cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You might remember 10-year-old Jimmy Moran. During the 2022 College World Series, he was honored as hero for the day at the Omaha Baseball Village.

In November 2021 Jimmy was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG: an inoperable brain tumor in his brain stem. Sadly, Jimmy lost his 10-month battle with cancer and passed away in September.

“We just saw the disease quickly take over. He lost his ability to walk, he lost his ability on sides of his body, he couldn’t speak, he couldn’t swallow. He could no longer eat and it went by really fast,” says Jimmy’s Aunt Molly Hare.

Saturday family and friends hosted a fundraiser on his behalf at the Immaculate Conception Church Bowlatorium.

His family says not only is it a celebration of his life, it’s also about raising awareness of DIPG.

“So many people have just come together. It’s been amazing that this community is great. Not just family and friends, but Jimmy’s school community,” says Jimmy’s Kindergarten teacher Kelli Swift.

“There’s a lack of funding, federal funding, for pediatric brain cancer which is really sad and you don’t realize it until you start researching it or you have to be impacted by it like we have,” says Hare.

Saturday’s fundraiser featured all of Jimmy’s favorite foods: hot dogs, pizza, chips, cookies and spaghetti, along with raffles and bowling.

All proceeds raised will go towards The Cure Starts Now.

“What they do is they collect the money and then they have a whole page, if you go to The Cure Starts Now page, they have all their research and all their grants and then they fund those for the doctors and the universities and the hospitals that want it,” says Hare.

