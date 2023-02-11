Fans ready up for 57th Super Bowl

This Sunday marks the biggest event of the year in Sports. Fans are gearing up for the 57th Super Bowl.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (KOLN) - The big game will be at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., but fans all across Nebraska are doing their best to match that energy in their homes.

From custom-painted golf carts to dogs in uniform, Chiefs fans are sparing no expense to let their enthusiasm shine.

Take Marshall Murphey for example: What started as a gift from family quickly turned into a personal passion. Now, you can hardly take a step in his basement in La Vista without running into something marked by an arrowhead. Even the cats, it seems, are fans.

“Now, you can see it’s become a lifestyle,” Murphey said.

Murphey said he played football throughout his life, even walking on at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which he said gives him a special appreciation for the sport.

“It instilled a lot of things that I utilize now,” Murphey said. “Discipline. Hard work. Team work.”

Every football season, his basement, filled with signed memorabilia, becomes a party house of sorts on the weekends when he’s not at a stadium.

“I’m more refreshed than if I would have went to sleep at 8 o’clock that evening, going into work,” Murphey said. “It’s more needed for the soul.”

And this weekend is where that all comes together for one last hoorah.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Murphey plans on rolling out the red carpet—literally, at his home. He’ll be conducting mock-interviews with his guests like it’s an award show. But underneath all the eating, chest-beating and yelling, Murphey said the special part is living life together with friends.

“Have fun making fun of others and making fun of yourself, and just enjoy that,” Murphey said.

