Five Seward nurses pregnant at the same time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - You could say there is something in the water in Seward. Right now five nurses at Memorial Hospital are pregnant.

First was Samantha Hobelman. She’s due in just a couple of weeks with a girl.

“We’ve been trying for a while and it was positive finally,” said Samantha. “We were excited. I told my co-workers well actually some of the saw me here get my ultrasound with my husband, that usually means we’re pregnant.”

Then, Ellie Borgmann, she’s a second-time mom. She’s due in May with a boy.

“It seems like it always happens in healthcare. There’s a boom of pregnant nurses all at the same time,” Ellie said. “At my last job, there were three of us all pregnant at the same time.”

Regina Nitz was next, she was sick on Friday during the interview. She’s having her second child.

After Regina, came Madeline Gaer.

“We are due July 5,” Madeline said. “I’m unsure we find out next week what we are having. I think it’s a boy but we’ll see.”

Then, Ripley Nelson.

“I found out I was pregnant on a Saturday and my coworkers found out on a Tuesday,” Ripley said. “I couldn’t hide it from them. They all figured out right away, I’m not great at keeping secrets.”

One was great, two was an awesome coincidence, and three, four and five were nearly unbelievable.

“We laughed a lot,” said Judy Bors, Memorial Health Care System. “We questioned the water system here. We said don’t drink the water.”

The nurses said the patients love it, and that it’s been great to lean on each other during their pregnancies.

“It’s just nice to know someone else is going through the same thing,” Ellie said. “I can walk out and chances are there’s another pregnant person too.”

